Sanders signed with the Cowboys this offseason, and he will be part of a committee in Dallas with Javonte Williams, Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah. It would be a surprise if Sanders was the leading rusher given his performance the past two seasons in Carolina when he averaged seven PPR points per game in 2024 and 5.5 PPR points in 2023. But this is a fresh start for Sanders, and he doesn't have overwhelming competition. Keep an eye on what happens in training camp, and Sanders could be a surprise Fantasy option during the season. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues unless he comes out of training camp as the No. 1 running back in Dallas. And he could be a waiver-wire addition during the year if he takes over for the Cowboys as the best option in the backfield at any point.