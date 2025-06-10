The most-recent NFL tight end out of Notre Dame, Evans joins Ja'Tavion Sanders as the second Day 3 dart that the Carolina Panthers have thrown at the position in the past two draft classes. Evans has size that Sanders does not and could eventually round into form as an every-down contributor. He flashed receiving upside with strong peripherals and pro-level film as a junior, but an ACL tear cut his breakout season short. A dip in production in his return to the field in 2024 leaves some questions, which may have been the reason for a slide to Round 5 in the NFL Draft. Evans is an intriguinging long-term play, but is not worth drafting outside of the deepest leagues for season-long purposes.