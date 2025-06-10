Alie-Cox is a reserve tight end for the Colts, but he has minimal Fantasy value coming into the season. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Indianapolis added rookie tight end Tyler Warren in Round 1 of the NFL Draft, and he should be the starting tight end for the Colts this year. At best, Alie-Cox could be a waiver-wire addition in deeper leagues if Warren were to miss any time due to injury, but Alie-Cox has never averaged even six PPR points per game in seven seasons with the Colts in his career.