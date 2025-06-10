Harris went from sharing the Steelers' backfield with Jaylen Warren to sharing the Chargers' backfield with first-round pick Omarion Hampton. This is not a good development for his Fantasy value. As a rule, first-round running backs become workhorse running backs, but Harris is the type of veteran who might hold a rookie off a little longer than expected. He has never missed a game in his career and he only has five fumbles on 1,097 career attempts, including zero last year. There's also a pretty extensive track record of running backs reaching good-but-not-great individual stats under the playcalling of Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman. We wouldn't be surprised if Harris holds onto a role in short yardage and on passing downs, but Hampton will get enough work to keep Harris from being a must-start. Don't draft him before Round 8, and don't expect much more than flex production if Hampton stays healthy.