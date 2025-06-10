Westbrook-Ikhine will be the No. 3 receiver for the Dolphins this season behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but Westbrook-Ikhine has minimal Fantasy value in that role. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. In 2024 with the Titans, Westbrook-Ikhine had a unique season. He only had 32 catches for 497 yards on 60 targets, but he scored nine touchdowns, which was tied for eighth among all receivers in the NFL. We don't expect Westbrook-Ikhine to have a prominent role unless Hill or Waddle miss time due to injury, and the Dolphins will also rely heavily on De'Von Achane and Jonnu Smith in the passing game. At best, Westbrook-Ikhine can be a waiver-wire addition in deeper leagues during the season.