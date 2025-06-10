Collins has established himself as one of the top-tier Fantasy receivers, and he's worth drafting toward the end of Round 1 or beginning of Round 2 in all leagues. Since C.J. Stroud became Houston's quarterback in 2023, Collins has 148 catches for 2,303 yards and 15 touchdowns on 208 targets in 27 games. He's averaged at least 17.4 PPR points in each season and has finished in the top 10 on a per-game basis each year. The Texans' receiving corps is going through a change this season with Stefon Diggs gone and Tank Dell (knee) likely out for the season. In as replacements are Christian Kirk and two rookies in Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, but Collins should still be the No. 1 receiver and dominate targets. In 2024, he had four games with at least 20.2 PPR points, including the playoffs, and he has top-five upside given how he's performed with Stroud over the past two seasons.