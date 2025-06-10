2025 Outlook: Noah Fant
2025 fantasy player outlook for Noah Fant, TE, Seattle Seahawks
By CBS Sports Staff
• 1 min read
It's been three seasons since Fant has averaged at least eight PPR points per game. That's not good. It's also not good that he'll battle for playing time with second-year tight end A.J. Barner and rookie Elijah Arroyo. The days of thinking about picking up Fant off waivers appear to be over unless he changes teams and finds a better opportunity than what appears to be in front of him with the Seahawks.