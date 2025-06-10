It's been three seasons since Fant has averaged at least eight PPR points per game. That's not good. It's also not good that he'll battle for playing time with second-year tight end A.J. Barner and rookie Elijah Arroyo. The days of thinking about picking up Fant off waivers appear to be over unless he changes teams and finds a better opportunity than what appears to be in front of him with the Seahawks.