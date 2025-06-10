A jack of all trades and master of none, Gordon may not bring a bankable trait that will earn him NFL playing time. If forced onto the field, Gordon could play on all three downs. He's one of the most proven pass protectors in the 2025 rookie RB class and has the size to soak up touches. While his Round 6 draft capital is not inspiring, a landing spot in Miami where Gordon might benefit from Mike McDaniel's offensive system more than makes up for it. When it comes to choosing late-round lottery tickets at RB, you are placing a bet on the offensive ecosystem as much (or even more) than the backup running back's talent.