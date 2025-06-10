Hampton turned in one of the most impressive yardage-after-contact creation profiles in recent RB prospecting memory during his time running behind a North Carolina offensive line that often struggled to create yardage before contact. It's no surprise that the Chargers wanted more electricity after L.A.'s backfield ranked in the bottom-third of the NFL in yards after contact per rush and explosive run rate in 2024. Hampton adds a new dimension with speed to threaten defenses. Hampton's offensive environment could be fantastic. J.K. Dobbins was RB14 in points per game before his 2024 injury. With explosive play ability and the potential to play on all three downs, Hampton provides an easy-to-envision outlook for massive Fantasy production. It's hard to imagine Najee Harris cutting into Hampton's opportunities in a significant way. Of the 14 running backs selected in Round 1 over the past 10 years, only Christian McCaffrey and Rashaad Penny did not register 200+ touches as rookies. Melvin Gordon, Sony Michel, and Penny were the only ones to not top 1,000+ scrimmage yards. Hampton is worth targeting as early as Round 4 in your Fantasy drafts and has upside to beat that projection.