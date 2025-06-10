Gadsden boasts NFL lineage, an impressive size/speed combination and more career receiving yards than Tyler Warren or Colston Loveland. What's the catch? Well, he's not really a tight end. Or, at least, he wasn't during his first 900+ receiving yard performance in 2022. He was in-line for just 11% of his snaps that season. Gadsden came back with something to prove in 2024, though, playing in-line 44% of the time on his way to another 900+ yards. Still, he faces an uphill battle if the plan is to be an NFL tight end at 243 pounds. The best-case outcome for a player of this archetype is Darren Waller, but there are far more forgotten names. The Chargers were intrigued, though, as evidenced by Round 5 draft capital. Keep Gadsden's name on your radar, as Greg Roman and Jim Harbaugh love to utilize the TE position, but he is not worth drafting outside of the deepest leagues.