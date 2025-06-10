We are not suggesting drafting the Packers as a starting defense on draft day. While they profile as a borderline top-12 defense, they open the year against the Lions and Commanders, two of the worst projected matchups for an opposing DST. Last year this defense did rank fourth in DST scoring, thanks to 14 fumble recoveries and a ball control offense that limited other teams' yardage total. They had an uneventful offseason on the defensive side of the ball, we just don't expect them to reproduce their Fantasy production from last year, particularly in their two opening games. You can expect them to be one of the top streaming suggestions in Week 3 when they face the Cleveland Browns.