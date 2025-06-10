The Panthers DST was the worst unit in 2024, and Fantasy managers should avoid the Panthers DST in most leagues this season. At best, you can add the Panthers DST off the waiver wire during the year if things improve in a big way. In 2024, Carolina had just 32 sacks, nine interceptions and eight fumble recoveries. Derrick Brown (knee) being healthy should help the defensive line, as should the addition of pass rushers Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen in the NFL Draft. The linebackers are led by Josey Jewell, and Jaycee Horn is a quality cornerback. But we need to see a lot from this defense for the Panthers DST to be Fantasy relevant, so don't have high expectations prior to the season.