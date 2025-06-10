Washington will be the No. 4 receiver for the Jaguars this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in that role. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Washington will be behind Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter and Dyami Brown on the depth chart to open the season, and Washington will have to prove he deserves targets from Trevor Lawrence. In 2024, Washington had 32 catches for 390 yards and three touchdowns on 51 targets, and he scored at least 11.4 PPR points in three of his final six games. If Washington starts off the season playing well then add him off the waiver wire in deeper leagues, but it might take an injury for Washington to be Fantasy relevant in 2025.