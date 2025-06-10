Sean Payton on Denver's surprise Round 3 selection: "There were so many things about his game that reminded me of Mike Thomas ... really explosive off the line of scrimmage, he's very competitive, very tough ... His size and his hands are outstanding." Courtland Sutton is one of the NFL's best X receivers, so it's tough to envision what the role might be early during Bryant's career. It's probably best to temper expectations. Bryant was great in 2024, scoring 10 touchdowns and recording a stellar 3.07 yard per route run rate. It wasn't until his fourth season that he showed that kind of ability, though. He doesn't have overwhelming athletic traits, and receivers of the "field-stretcher" archetype often are better for real-life than Fantasy. Bryant's possible path to early playing time makes him worth targeting in the final rounds of your drafts.