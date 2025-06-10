If you don't draft a tight end until the final rounds of your draft, Freiermuth could be the guy for you. The tight end role in Arthur Smith's offense is important, even if the work is too often split between multiple tight ends. Freiermuth had his most effiicent year as a pass catcher in his first year with Smith and there is some hope the team's pass volume could increase with Aaron Rodgers signing with the Steelers. There is also some risk with ongoing talks about the Steelers adding another pass catcher. We wouldn't draft Freiemuth before Round 12, and we would probably draft a second tight end if he did, but he's as likely as anyone to finish TE12.