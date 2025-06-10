The Patriots DST was one of the worst units in Fantasy last season. Reinforcements have arrived, as the Patriots signed defensive lineman Milton Williams, cornerback Carlton Davis, and linebackers Harold Landry and Robert Spillane. We still need to see something before we recommend the Patriots as a streaming DST, especially since their first two games are against an improved Raiders team and the Dolphins. Avoid the Patriots DST in drafts but keep an eye on them as the season progresses.