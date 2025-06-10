Selected as the presumed "thunder" to Round 5 pick Jaydon Blue's "lightning," Mafah brings nearly 230 pounds and decent build-up speed to a wide-open Dallas Cowboys backfield as a seventh-round pick. New head coach Brian Schottenheimer has a long track record of giving unproven late-round running backs opportunities, and of the two 2025 rookies, Mafah is a more close stylistic comparison to former Schotty breakouts such as Chris Carson or Rico Dowdle. Mafah is not worth rostering outside of the deepest leagues.