There's no reason to believe in a statistical slowdown for Nacua this season, making him an easy top-10 Fantasy WR. In fact, you could argue his numbers have room to go up. For the second straight year, Nacua averaged at least 9.4 targets per game but his receptions average boosted from 6.2 to 7.2. An improvement to his yardage averages (he went to 12.5 after getting 14.2 as a rookie) would go a long way, and it's possible considering that he's over a knee injury suffered last year. It actually helps Nacua that Davante Adams is on the team, forcing defenses to pay attention to multiple Rams targets from play to play. And it won't take much for Nacua to improve on his three touchdown catches from last year. He's a consensus first-rounder in our rankings, worth taking after the likes of CeeDee Lamb and Amon-Ra St. Brown.