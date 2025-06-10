It feels like Johnston is in a make-or-break year with the Chargers, though Fantasy managers may have broken from him years ago. The receiver made some good improvements in his numbers in 2024, most notably his touchdown production. But he was still way too inconsistent with how he delivered his stats: five games with 15-plus PPR points, seven with 10.4 or fewer PPR points. He remains a tough-to-trust Fantasy option, especially after the Chargers brought back Mike Williams and drafted Tre Harris, both of whom could greatly impact Johnston's opportunities. You're better off letting someone else deal with this headache on draft day.