The Browns found an heir apparent to Nick Chubb in the form of Judkins, who profiles quite similarly analytically. Selected as a top-40 pick -- ahead of TreVeyon Henderson -- Judkins received strong draft capital to complete one of the top rookie profiles. Over the past 10 seasons, 12 RBs have been selected between picks 20 and 40 in the NFL Draft. All but three from that group averaged at least 12.1 PPR points per game as a rookie, a number that would have ranked as RB25 in Fantasy in 2024. Four of the 12 averaged at least 15 PPR points, a benchmark for top 15 in scoring at the position most seasons. Judkins feels like a "safe" pick, but the question is if he'll produce enough touchdowns and/or receptions to provide upside. He never had more than 200 receiving yards in a collegiate season. He only was trusted to handle more than 40 pass protection reps in a season once. Cleveland's best bet offensively might be to load Judkins up with 300+ touches, but those might truly be the least efficient Fantasy touches of any starting RB in 2025. Judkins is worth considering starting in Round 5, but makes for a better bet in the Round 6 range of your drafts.