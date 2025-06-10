White will be the No. 2 running back in Tampa Bay this season behind Bucky Irving, but White is still worth drafting with a mid-round pick in all leagues. Irving took over the Buccaneers backfield last year, but White can still have a prominent role, especially in the passing game. He has at least 50 receptions in three years in a row, and hopefully that continues in 2025. And White could be a lottery ticket if Irving were to miss any time due to injury. Sean Tucker could also be a factor for Tampa Bay, but Irving and White have the most upside. White also averaged a career-best 4.3 yards per carry last season and matched his career-high with nine total touchdowns. He might be trending in the wrong direction because of Irving, but don't be surprised if White is a significant contributor for the Buccaneers and Fantasy managers this year.