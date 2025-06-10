Blackshear is a reserve running back for the Panthers, but he has minimal Fantasy value in that role. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Blackshear should open the season behind Chuba Hubbard, Rico Dowdle and Trevor Etienne, and it's doubtful Blackshear would get a lot of touches without several injuries. That said, he should have a prominent role on special teams, and he had 17 punt returns for 145 yards and 31 kickoff returns for 791 yards in 2024. At best, Blackshear could be added off the waiver wire during the season in leagues that reward points for return yards.