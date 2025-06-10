After three seasons with Miami, the 33-year-old Raheem Mostert is off to Las Vegas and will be a backup to rookie Ashton Jeanty. Typically one of the most efficient running backs in the NFL, Mostert averaged only 3.3 yards per carry on 85 carries in 2024, perhaps showing signs of decline. His only value appears to be as a handcuff to Jeanty, but it's not clear who the top backup is until we get a better picture of the Raiders' depth chart. Leave Mostert undrafted outside of very deep leagues.