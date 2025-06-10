If Pete Carroll's arrival to Las Vegas helps any part of the Raiders, it's certainly going to be on the defensive side of the ball. Carroll was the architect of the Seahawks' Legion of Boom back in the day, putting together a dominant defense without a bunch of heralded first-round picks. His style of defense is aggressive and will only be sharpened by pairing his new secondary with a pass rush that includes dominant QB nightmare, Maxx Crosby. Matchups against those tough AFC West offenses will deter Fantasy managers from committing to this squad, but a Week 1 matchup against the Patriots isn't that bad. If you like to stream DSTs, consider the Raiders DST as an option to begin the season before dumping them when they take on Justin Herbert and Jayden Daniels in back-to-back weeks.