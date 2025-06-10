Jarrett will compete for a role in Tampa Bay's receiving corps, but he has minimal Fantasy value this season. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. The Buccaneers have a crowded receiving corps with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Jalen McMillan and Emeka Egbuka, and it will be hard for Jarrett to earn enough targets to help Fantasy managers. At best, Jarrett could be a waiver-wire addition if someone ahead of him on the depth chart gets injured during the year.