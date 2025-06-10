Rice is clearly a big part of what the Chiefs do, but his return from a serious knee injury and a looming off-field issue keeps his Fantasy value pinned down to a No. 2 WR. Rice followed up his breakout rookie year with an outstanding four-game average of 7.3 targets and 16.2 PPR points per game until he tore his right LCL, ending his season. He's resumed running in practice this offseason and even teammate Patrick Mahomes claimed there were "no limitations" with Rice in late May. That's good news, but a suspension stemming from a high-speed car crash in 2024 could still potentially impact his availability. And obviously, the Chiefs' receiving corps is deeper than ever, particularly after Xavier Worthy finished 2024. Brave Fantasy managers will see the value in taking Rice in Round 4 because his upside as a high-volume pass catcher and touchdown scorer (one every 11.4 catches) is desirable. If you end up with Rice on your team it might be a good move to pair him with another Chiefs receiver (Marquise Brown? Jalen Royals?) to guarantee a contributor in what should remain a quality offense.