Shaheed should once again be the No. 2 receiver for the Saints, and he's worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues. He could emerge as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this year. Shaheed should be healthy coming off last year's knee injury, and he should start opposite Chris Olave, although keep an eye on the role for Brandin Cooks. The problem for Shaheed could be bad quarterback play with Derek Carr retired, and the Saints could go with rookie Tyler Shough or second-year Spencer Rattler as the starter, which isn't ideal. Last year, Shaheed got off to a hot start with at least 15.7 PPR points in four of his first six games, but then he injured his knee and was out from Week 7 through the end of the year. Keep an eye on his health in training camp, and Shaheed has plenty of sleeper appeal if the quarterback play for the Saints isn't awful. Shaheed is a great receiver to stash on the end of your bench.