The Ravens had a down year in 2024 and finished just outside the top 12 defenses. We expect a bounce-back in 2025 and rank them as a top-six defense worthy of a pick in the final two rounds of your Fantasy draft. This offseason they added veteran corner Chidobe Awuzie and drafted defenders in Round 1 (Malaki Starks) and Round 2 (Mike Green) in the 2025 NFL Draft. Those additions should hopefully shore up the back side of the Ravens defense and allow their pass rush to be more effective. The only thing that may dissuade you from picking the Ravens is that they face the Bills, Chiefs, and Lions in the first month of the season. The rest of their schedule is more favorable and it may be worth taking those lumps early in the year. Just don't reach for them.