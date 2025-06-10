McCloud will once again be the No. 3 receiver for the Falcons, but he has minimal Fantasy value in that role. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. In 2024, McCloud had 62 catches for 686 yards and one touchdown on 87 targets, and he scored at least 11.2 PPR points five times. On special teams, McCloud had 14 kick returns for 361 yards. If Drake London or Darnell Mooney were to miss any time then McCloud would be worth adding off the waiver wire in most leagues. But he won't be reliable enough in most Fantasy formats as the No. 3 receiver as long as London and Mooney are active.