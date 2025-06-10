Stevenson's value has plummeted since the Patriots drafted TreVeyon Henderson in the second round of the NFL Draft. Stevenson still has value and could begin the season as New England's primary ball carrier, but Henderson is more explosive and will eat into Stevenson's role. Stevenson is an RB3 at best and is not worth a top-80 pick, but if you need a running back who has a role and could be a flex on any given week, drafting Stevenson with a mid-to-late round pick makes some sense. There is major downside and limited upside with this pick. He fumbled six times in 2024 and has averaged 4.0 and 3.9 yards per carry in his last two seasons. It's easy to see Henderson making Stevenson irrelevant. However, Henderson never had more than 183 carries in any season at Ohio State. Henderson won't be put into a workhorse role at the beginning of the season. The best-case scenario for Stevenson is to get off to a hot start, carve out a consistent role, and possibly be the goal-line back for the Patriots.