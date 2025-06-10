We expect Pearsall to be one of the trendiest breakout candidates for Fantasy managers to consider in drafts this fall, potentially as soon as Round 7. That's because the second-year sensation posted banger after banger to end 2024, averaging 18.4 PPR points per game on 7.3 targets per game. Film review showed a quick-twitch receiver capable of running complex routes and getting open with speed, footwork and even physicality. The Niners especially need a big-play threat like Pearsall with veteran Brandon Aiyuk expected to be sidelined for at least the first four games of the season. After learning he spent his offseason spending time working on his timing with Brock Purdy, Pearsall should have every opportunity to be a must-start Fantasy option, even if that means as a flex.