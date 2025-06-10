It took until Years 4 and 5, but the breakout came and it was glorious. White spent the first two seasons of his career at Michigan State, transferred to UNLV, and then went absolutely bananas (2,524 receiving yards) in his second and third seasons with the Runnin' Rebels. He finished his career with more gains of 50+ yards than any player in the 2025 class, in spite of 4.61 speed. Will it translate to the pros? White averaged 3.88 yards per route run vs. non Power Four schools in 2023-24, but that rate dropped to 2.86 vs. Power Four competition. He was bottled up for just four receiving yards on nine targets vs. Kansas. Houston held White to 11 yards on six targets. White has plenty of believers, but Round 7 draft capital probably is accurate in summing up his chances of becoming a productive pro. He is not worth drafting outside of the deepest leagues.