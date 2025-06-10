Dowdle came alive in the second half of the 2024 season and found his way onto a lot of playoff rosters as an RB2 or flex. He finished the 2024 season as the RB25 overall averaging 9.9 Fantasy points per game. He also accrued the 20th-most touches per game (17.1) with 235 carries (15th-most) as Dallas leaned heavily on its run game after Dak Prescott landed on injured reserve. Dowdle turned those carries into a 1,000-yard rushing season -- 1,079 to be exact -- good for 12th-most at the position. With just 3.1 targets per game (22nd-most) and just five total touchdowns (32nd) he just narrowly missed finishing inside the top 24 at the position. Dowdle signed with the Panthers this offseason and is likely to operate as the 1B behind Chuba Hubbard in an emerging offense. He's worth drafting as early as Round 14.