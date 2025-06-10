The 2024 Broncos backfield ranked 11th in yards before contact per rush but just 28th in yards after contact per rush. This backfield lacked playmaking juice. The backfield totaled 117 targets -- only the Saints, Dolphins, and Buccaneers targeted the RB position more. Those targets resulted in the 10th-most backfield receiving Fantasy points. The infrastructure was there for monster Fantasy production, but this was simply an inefficient backfield. Ahead of even Ashton Jeanty, Harvey led college football in rushes of 15+ yards across the 2023-24 seasons. Harvey posted an avoided tackle rate of 30% or better with a yards after contact per rush rate of 3.5 or better in all three seasons as a starter. Those are elite thresholds. If only including his career runs vs. Power Four competition, Harvey maintained a 30.8% avoided tackle rate and 3.61 yards after contact per rush. He's a dynamo with the ball in his hands, and he got the Sean Payton stamp of approval in Round 2 of the NFL Draft. Feel free to follow Payton's lead and select Harvey as early as you want to. He checks all of the boxes. Harvey has the upside to be worth targeting as early as the beginning of Round 5 of your Fantasy drafts.