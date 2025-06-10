Odunze's rookie season was marred by one of the worst uncatchable ball rates in the NFL. Less than half of his air yards came on throws that were deemed catchable. He also dealt with target competition problems from D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen. Allen is gone, but the team drafted both Colston Loveland and Luther Burden, so the target situation may not be improved. Still, this is a former top-10 pick in the NFL Draft who had 1,640 receiving yards in his final season at Washington. If he hits his ceiling, he can overcome competition. For now, we view Odunze as a WR4 worthy of a pick in Round 8 of redraft leagues. He's far more valuable in Dynasty due to his upside and youth, so view him as a WR2 in that format, though a slow start would change that quickly. Remember, we had many of these same concerns with Jaxon Smith-Njigba a year ago, and things turned out just fine for him. Expect the Bears' WRs ADPs to be unstable as camp reports and coachspeak influence our target estimations.