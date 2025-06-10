Doubs isn't exciting, but the one edge he's had on other wide receivers is that he stays on the field more than they do. His 77% snap share last year led all Packers WRs, as did his 5.5 targets per game. Still, those numbers remain underwhelming. If you draft Doubs it should be as a bench receiver in the double-digit rounds that can perhaps provide some floor during bye weeks. We are more excited about drafting rookie Matthew Golden and teammate Jayden Reed earlier in the draft. He likely needs a shift toward passing for the Packers offense and an injury to Golden or Reed for him to be a reliable flex.