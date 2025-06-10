As the Bears roster currently stands, Johnson could be one of the best values on draft day. His main competition for the RB2 job is seventh round pick Kyle Monangai. Whoever wins that competition figures to potentially have a significant role on early downs and in short yardage, a role Jamaal Willams and David Montgomery have thrived in under Ben Johnson. Johnson tied Swift for the team lead in rushing touchdowns last year and we expect this team to score a lot more often in 2025. For now, feel free to wait until the 12th round or later to draft Johnson but be prepared for the cost to rise if he lays claim to the RB2 job.