Wilson moved to New York in the offseason and is currently the favorite to start Week 1 for the Giants. His 7.1 Y/A over the past two seasons is respectable and his 5.4% TD rate is well above average, if still below his career average. Malik Nabers is the best wide receiver he's had since he left Seattle and maybe ever. Still, we're only drafting Wilson in leagues where you can start two QBs because the team also signed Jameis Winston this offseason and drafted Jaxson Dart in Round 1. If Wilson can't keep the Giants close to .500 we find it likely he will lose his job. A borderline QB1 ceiling with getting benched floor is not something you want to rely on in a one-QB league, even if he does have a potential shootout in Week 1 with the Commanders.