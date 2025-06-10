The Saints DST is not expected to be a quality Fantasy option so avoid the unit in drafts in the majority of leagues. If the Saints DST gets off to a hot start then look for the Fantasy option off the waiver wire. In 2024, New Orleans managed only 39 sacks and three fumble recoveries, but the Saints did get 14 interceptions. There are some decent playmakers on defense, but they are older guys now in Cameron Jordan, Demario Davis, and Tyrann Mathieu. We'll see how the Saints perform this season, but we have minimal expectations for this defense. At best, you can add the Saints DST off the waiver wire later in the year.