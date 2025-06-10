After reviving his career in Minnesota, Sam Darnold signed a three-year deal to join the Seahawks. We expect a step back for Darnold in 2025 and wouldn't draft him in one-QB leagues despite his QB7 finish in 2024. While Darnold does have a good offensive coordinator in Klint Kubiak and a talented wide receiver duo in Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp, his surroundings are still a step down from 2024. Before last year, Darnold had never thrown 20 pass touchdowns in a season or topped 3,100 yards. Expect him to best those totals in 2025, but regress from his 2024 career highs. In leagues where you start two QBs, you can start considering Darnold in the middle rounds as a borderline QB2.