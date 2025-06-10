Barkley returned to Fantasy dominance like his rookie 2018 season in his first year with the Eagles after watching his yards before contact make an astronomical jump going from the broken Giants offensive line to the best run-blocking unit in the NFL. This led to a massive campaign for Barkley, who led the NFL in total touches (378), total yards (2,283), rushing attempts (345), and rushing yards (2,005). Barkley also finished third in total snaps. Needless to say, Barkley was the RB1 overall in all scoring formats despite finishing just 37th in targets per game and sixth in total touchdowns (15). Barkley was actually unlucky near the end zone last season even after factoring in the tush push. He cashed in on just 23.5% of carries inside-the-5 in 2024 after scoring on a 50% rate in his career. If that regresses to the mean, Barkley will finish again as RB1 overall. He is worth selecting as early as No. 1 overall despite his age but you can get him after the first four picks in most Fantasy leagues.