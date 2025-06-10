The Packers used a Round 3 selection to add the dynamic and enigmatic Williams to a WR room that has been erratic. The TCU film on Williams shows several games where he disappeared from the game flow entirely, but also flashes catches that are fantastic. Overall, the highs were outweighed by frequent lows in a statistical profile that could be described as bombastic. Williams averaged a career 1.62 yards per route run rate that has only been surpassed by Jonathan Mingo (1.56) if searching for the lowest number among receivers selected in Rounds 1-3 since 2017, so that could be problematic. Matt LaFleur's route designs are prolific, Jordan Love's aggressive throwing unapologetic and emphatic, a combination that could lead to some cool moments for a Round 3 selection so eccentric. Still, this isn't a profile that you'll want to bet on if taking an approach to Fantasy drafting that is probabilistic. He is not worth drafting outside of the deepest leagues.