The good news is that the Seahawks might have one of the most underrated defenses in the league, coached by one of the better young gameplanners in Mike Macdonald. Their pash rush and secondary have quality talent even though the rest of the world hasn't caught up. The bad news is they start the season against the 49ers, a matchup most Fantasy managers would want to go with to begin the year. But after Week 1, the Seahawks play the Steelers, Saints and Cardinals. That's a pretty good trio of matchups. If you can be patient for a week, you could draft-and-stash the Seahawks for usage starting in Week 2. Or, you could probably just pick them up off waivers after Week 1.