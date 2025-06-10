Tucker will be the No. 3 running back in Tampa Bay this season behind Bucky Irving and Rachaad White, but Tucker has minimal Fantasy value in that role. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. In 2024, Tucker had one dominant performance in Week 6 at New Orleans with 14 carries for 136 yards one touchdown, three catches for 56 yards, and a touchdown on three targets. But that was his lone game with double digits in carries and multiple receptions, and those were his only two touchdowns on the season. Tucker could be a popular waiver wire target if Irving and White were to get hurt, but both players would have to miss time for Tucker to be trustworthy in most Fantasy leagues.