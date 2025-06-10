Since 2000, 11 of 101 QBs selected in Round 5 or later went on to start double-digit games in a season. Only one from that group (Gardner Minshew) did so as a rookie. The chances that Shedeur Sanders matters for Fantasy purposes this year are quite low, especially without any flashes of significant rushing upside as a collegiate player. According to betting markets, no NFL team is projected to score fewer points in 2025 than the Cleveland Browns. There are probably better ways to use a Fantasy draft pick than on Sanders.