2025 Outlook: Sincere McCormick
2025 fantasy player outlook for Sincere McCormick, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
By CBS Sports Staff
• 1 min read
McCormick will battle for a roster spot with the Raiders this preseason. It's unlikely he'll be anything more than a backup as long as rookie Ashton Jeanty is active. The only way McCormick would retain any Fantasy value would be if Jeanty misses significant playing time. That's not something anyone's hoping for -- leave McCormick on waivers until further notice.