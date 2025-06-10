Rattler has a chance to start for the Saints this season, and he could be worth a late-round flier in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Derek Carr announced his retirement in May, and Rattler will compete in training camp for the starting job with rookie Tyler Shough and Jake Haener, unless New Orleans brings in another veteran for competition. Shough will likely start the most games for the Saints under new coach Kellen Moore, but Rattler could still see plenty of action. He appeared in seven games as a rookie in 2024 but completed just 57 percent of his 228 passes for 1,317 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions, along with 146 rushing yards on 18 carries. There's limited upside for Rattler, but if he does get a starting opportunity then he could have some value in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. The quarterback battle in New Orleans is a situation to monitor in training camp.