Shrader has the chance to be the starting kicker for the Colts, but he's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Shrader could be a waiver-wire addition during the season if he performs well. We'll see if Indianapolis brings in competition for Shrader in training camp, but the Colts allowed Matt Gay to depart for Washington. In 2024, Shrader kicked for the Colts, Jets and Chiefs. He was 5-of-5 on field goals and 9-of-9 on PATs with those teams, and hopefully he can be productive in 2025 for Indianapolis during the entire season.