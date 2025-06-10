The Steelers finished last year as the No. 3 defense in Fantasy scoring. They thrived on turnovers, recovering a league-high 16 fumbles and finishing third in interceptions with 17. This is nothing new for Pittsburgh, so while the fumble recoveries may regress we still rank them as a top-three defense worth a pick in the final two rounds of your Fantasy draft. The team added Darius Slay in free agency and drafted defensive lineman Derrick Harmon in Round 1. No one should be surprised if they are the No. 1 defense in Fantasy this year.