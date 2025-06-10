Shepard will compete for a role in Tampa Bay's receiving corps, but he has minimal Fantasy value this season. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. The Buccaneers have a crowded receiving corps with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Jalen McMillan, and Emeka Egbuka, and it will be hard for Shepard to earn enough targets to help Fantasy managers. He's also 32, and there's no guarantee Shepard will make the final roster out of training camp.